Bank holiday tomorrow for Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti: Banks to remain shut in these cities, check list

Attention bank customers. Banks will be closed in Maharashtra on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, banks across all other cities in India will however as per normal working days.

Are banks closed in your state on Feb 19?

As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks are closed only in Maharashtra on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, banks will remain open in other states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list, banks in Maharashtra will observe a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

What’s significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

It should be noted that Maharashtra observes Shiv Jayanti or the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival as a public holiday and on this day, the state honours the first Chhatrapati of the Marathas, Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Digital banking to continue

Even as the physical branches will remain shut, the online banking services will remain functional. With increasing adoption of online banking and UPI-based payments, customers can quickly and efficiantly manage transactions without relying on physical bank branches.

Upcoming bank holidays in February 2025

February 20: Banks are closed in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh on Feb 20 on the occasion of Statehood Day/State Day.

February 26: Banks will be closed in most states on Feb 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri except Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.