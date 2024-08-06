Amazon India head Manish Tiwary tenders his resignation, ends eight-year association with company

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon India head Manish Tiwary.

In a significant development within the e-commerce sector, Manish Tiwary, the India head of Amazon, has decided to step down from his position. Tiwary’s resignation, confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson, marks the end of an eight-year association with the global e-commerce giant. However, the spokesperson did not disclose any details regarding his next career move. "Manish Tiwary, Country Manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Manish’s leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India," Amazon India spokesperson stated.

Manish Tiwar's stint with Amazon

Tiwary joined Amazon India in 2016 after a successful stint with Unilever, one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. During his eight and a half years with Amazon, Tiwary played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and expansion in the Indian market, steering the e-commerce major through various challenges and milestones.

Tiwari to remain with company till Oct

Although his departure from Amazon has been confirmed, Tiwary is set to remain with the company until October 2024 to ensure a smooth transition. As Amazon India gears up for this leadership change, the company has not yet announced who will succeed Tiwary. His exit comes at a crucial time as the company continues to navigate the competitive landscape of India’s e-commerce market.

Amazon's Senior VP to stay connected with team in India

Meanwhile, Amazon announced that Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President of Emerging Markets, will maintain close engagement with the company's team in India. The e-commerce giant emphasised that India remains a significant priority for the company. Currently, Amazon is facing an investigation into allegations of preferential treatment towards select vendors on its India website, which the company has denied.

In 2021, it was revealed that Amazon had allegedly conducted a systematic campaign to promote its own product lines by creating counterfeit goods and manipulating search results in India. The company has, however, denied involvement in such practices. India represents a vast market for Amazon, presenting numerous significant opportunities for the company.

