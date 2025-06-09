11 years of Modi govt: From DBT to Mudra Loan - How some major schemes benefited common man BJP chief JP Nadda, said that the work done under the Prime Minister’s leadership towards good governance and welfare of the poor will be etched in “golden letters”.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today marks 11 years at the helm of the Indian government. To mark this occasion, the government has launched a slogan, "11 Years of Seva." During these 11 years, the NDA government has taken several steps for the welfare of the common man.

Here we will tell you how some key schemes have impacted the people.

Over nine crore free treatments under Ayushman Bharat, more than twice the population of Canada.

DBT has been a game-changer in delivering welfare benefits straight to beneficiaries' hands. According to government data, 44 lakh crore worth of direct benefits were transferred through DBT. "Counting @Rs 1 lakh every minute would take 833 years to complete," PIB said in a post on X.

Over 52 crore Mudra loans given to small businesses, which is more than the combined population of the USA, Russia, and Australia.

Tap water connections for over 15 crore homes, enough for every person in Russia.

Soil health cards issued to over 25 crore farmers, more than Brazil’s population.

Over 55 crore Jan Dhan beneficiaries, more than the population of the European Union.

Free ration provided to 81 crore people, enough to feed the entire US and South America.

Over 10 crore free LPG connections, equal to the population of Canada, Spain, New Zealand & Ireland combined. This scheme has provided millions of households with access to clean cooking fuel, improving health and quality of life.

India is rapidly becoming a key player in the global smartphone arena, with more than 63 lakh phones made every week under the 'Make in India' initiative.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)11 years of Modi government

Addressing a press briefing, BJP chief JP Nadda, said that the work done under the Prime Minister’s leadership towards good governance and welfare of the poor will be etched in “golden letters”.

“Work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past 11 years were extraordinary, and should be written in golden letters,” Nadda said.