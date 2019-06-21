Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Vijayakanth's house, college properties to be auctioned

Vijayakanth's house, college properties to be auctioned

Properties worth about Rs 100 crore owned by actor-turned politician A. Vijayakanth, his wife V. Premalatha and his educational trust has been put on auction by the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for non-payment of a Rs 5.52 crore loan.

IANS IANS
Chennai Published on: June 21, 2019 17:25 IST
A. Vijayakanth, Former Leader of Opposition in the Tamil
Image Source : PTI

A. Vijayakanth, Former Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

Properties worth about Rs 100 crore owned by actor-turned politician A. Vijayakanth, his wife V. Premalatha and his educational trust has been put on auction by the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for non-payment of a Rs 5.52 crore loan.

The loan was availed by actor's Andal Azhagar Educational Trust and Vijayakanth and Premalatha were the sureties, providing their properties as security to the bank.

Related Stories

According to the IOB's public notice, the properties would be auctioned off on July 26.

The minimum price of the Trust's property at Mamandur in Kanchipuram district is fixed at about Rs 92 crore, the residential property of Vijayakanth here is at about Rs 4.25 crore and his vacant residential plot here is fixed at about Rs 3.04 crore.

ALSO READ: Actor Vijayakanth To Support AIADMK

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryOnly 1 in 10 people know how cryptocurrency works: Survey Next Story  