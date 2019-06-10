Monday, June 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Sensex jumps 169 pts; IT stocks rally

Sensex jumps 169 pts; IT stocks rally

The BSE benchmark Sensex Monday rose 169 points, led by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues.  

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: June 10, 2019 16:28 IST
Sensex jumps 169 pts; IT stocks rally
Image Source : PTI

Sensex jumps 169 pts; IT stocks rally

The BSE benchmark Sensex Monday rose 169 points, led by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues.

The NSE barometer Nifty gained 52 points to reclaim the 11,900 level.

Related Stories

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Axis Bank, L&T, ITC, PowerGrid, HCL Tech and Tata Steel, ending up to 2.39 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India and ONGC were among the top losers, falling up to 2.89 per cent.

Analysts said investors took positive cues from upbeat global markets amid easing global trade war concerns after the US dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexico.

After soaring over 350 points during the day, the BSE gauge settled 168.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 39,784.52. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,979.48 and a low of 39,619.97.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,922.70. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,975.05 and a low of 11,871.75.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index settled 0.86 per cent higher, Hang Seng rallied 2.27 per cent, Nikkei jumped 1.20 per cent and Kospi gained 1.31 per cent.

Bourses in Europe were also trading higher in their early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 9 paise to 69.55 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to USD 63.23 per barrel.

Also Read | Sensex rallies over 350 points in opening trade; Nifty above 11,900

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNewspapers shut but Google made $4.7bn from news in 2018 Next StoryFinance ministry mulling 3-5% tax in Budget on cash withdrawal of 10 lakh a year  