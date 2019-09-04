Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sebi seeks response from IndiGo on fresh Gangwal letter

Markets regulator Sebi has sought response from InterGlobe Aviation on a fresh letter by the company's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal regarding corporate governance issues.

Gangwal and co-promoter Rahul Bhatia have differences over certain corporate governance matters at InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, InterGlobe Aviation said Sebi has sought comments on a letter written by Gangwal on August 30.

"The company will provide its response to the Sebi," the filing said.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation were trading at Rs 1,619.55 per scrip, down 0.36 per cent from the previous close, on BSE.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift operations to Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 from Sept 5

ALSO READ: IndiGo Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip resigns

ALSO READ: IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Riyadh and Delhi-Kuwait route from Oct 11