Attention SBI Customers! Bank issues important alert on QR code fraud, says never do THIS mistake

SBI Bank Alert! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online transactions like UPI payments, QR code scans have witnessed a massive surge. Following this, India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers about QR code scans fraud.

As Online transactions have become a necessity in pandemic times, one must be extremely vigilant and cautious while carrying it out.

State Bank of India time to time releases alerts, tutorials, and information for its customer for safer banking practices. Recently, SBI issued an alert relating to QR scans.

Nowadays people make payments through UPI or different wallets by scanning QR codes of shops, outlets etc. Due to this, QR codes have become popular among cyber fraudsters to cheat people.

So, SBI has alerted people not to scan QR Codes shared by anyone unless the objective is to pay.

"You don’t receive money when you scan a QR code. All you get is a message that your bank account is debited for an ‘X’ amount. Do not scan #QRCodes shared by anyone unless the objective is to pay. Stay alert," SBI has tweeted.

SBI has also shared a two-and-a-half-minute video explaining a situation on how scanning a QR code will actually result in debiting money from your bank account. Check out this video tutorial to understand the position better.

It is to be noted that QR codes need to be scanned only to make payments and not receive money.

