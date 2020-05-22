RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference | HIGHLIGHTS

Image Source : PTI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed a press conference on Friday. The briefing comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Das' address comes ahead of the meeting of RBI’s monetary policy committee between June 3-5 and RBI. The committee is likely to announce its second bi-monthly policy of 2020-21 on June 5.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media: HIGHLIGHTS

10:04 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses press conference

10:07 am: We must have faith in India's resilience to overcome all odds, says RBI Governor

10:08 am: RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points amid coronavirus crisis​

10:09 am: Reverse repo rate stands reduced to 3.35 per cent, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das​

10:10 am: An off-cycle meeting of the monetary policy committee has been done, this was done for the past three days​, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das​​​

10:11 am: Volume of world trade can shrink by 13-32 per cent this year, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das​ ​

10:12 am: There is a collapse in demand in both urban and rural demand since March 2020​, says RBI Governor

10:13 am: The biggest blow from COVID-19 came from private consumption slump with consumer durables production falling 33 percent in March 2020, says Shaktikanta Das​ ​

10:15 am: Industrial production shrank by close to 17 per cent in March with manufacturing activity down by 21 per cent. The output of core industries contracted by 6.5 per cent

10:16 am: Six-member monetary policy committee voted 5:1 in favour of 40 bps cut in interest rate​, says Shaktikanta Das​

10:18 am: Agriculture and allied activities have given a beacon of hope for the country. A ray of hope is also brought in from the normal south-west monsoons this year, says RBI Governor

10:20 am: Private consumption has seen the biggest blow due to COVID_19 outbreak, investment demand has halted​, says Shaktikanta Das​

10:22 am: Food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6% in April, says RBI Governor

10:23 am: The price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk has emerged as pressure points, says Shaktikanta Das​

10:24 am: MPC is of the view that headline inflation in the first half of 2020 will stay intact but by Q3 and Q4 it may fall below the target of 4 percent, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das​

10:25 am: There will be a gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of FY21, says RBI Governor

10:26 am: The gross domestic product will remain in negative territory this year with some pickup in pulses segment, says RBI Governor

10:27 am: If the inflation trajectory evolves as per the expectation, some room will open to look at risks to growth and take measures, says RBI Governor

10:31 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends the moratorium period by another 3 months - from June 1 to August 31 due to the extension of lockdown

10:32 am: RBI allocates Rs15000 crore to EXIM banks to avail US dollar swap facility

10:33 am: The deepening of contraction in trade activities has hampered India. Maximum permissible period of pre and post-shipment of credits increased from 1 year to 15 months, says RBI Governor

