Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Here are best bank offers on gold purchase

Are you planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Then this news is only for you. On the occasion of Diwali, Dhanteras festival, most Hindu families, businessmen prefer purchasing gold. So, ahead of festive season, several banks offer rewards like discounts or cashback on gold purchases. Here are some of the top bank offers on gold purchases in 2019.

Gold and Silver Price During Dhanteras 2019

Owing to the hike in the price of gold, the sales of gold has been quite low in the past 2 months in India. At this point in time, the price of the metal is hovering around the range of Rs.40,000.

Bank Offers On Gold Purchase:

HDFC Dhanteras Offer

Debit Cards

Get flat Rs 1000 cashback on spending Rs 20000 or more on jewellery using your HDFC Bank Debit Card

Valid from 21st October'19 to 26th October'19 only

Offer valid on minimum transaction of Rs 20000 on jewellery.

Maximum cashback is Rs 1000 per customer during the offer period. The same can be availed only once during the offer period.

No two offers can be clubbed. For instance, if the customer has availed the benefit of the existing merchant offer on Tanishq/Reliance Jewels/Tanishq Online, the customer will not receive the benefit of this offer and vice-versa.

Credit Cards

Get 5 times Reward points on all Jewellery spends between 21st & 26th October.

Offer applicable on minimum transaction of Rs 20000/-

Offer valid only on Retail and Add On Cards Credit cards

Max cap of 5,000 Reward points applicable at promotion level, no two offers can be combined during the offer period

Validity

Valid on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards

Offer validity

21st Oct 2019 - 26th Oct 2019

How to Avail

Visit your nearest jewellery store and shop with your HDFC Bank Card

SBI Gold Schemes

Retail Sale of Gold Coins

Gold coins are available at authorised State Bank of India (SBI) branches. Customers can purchase different denominations of gold starting from 2 grams up to 50 grams. SBI assures purity and good prices based on the daily price of gold.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched by Govt in November 2015, under Gold Monetisation Scheme. Under the scheme, the issues are made open for subscription in tranches by RBI in consultation with GOI.

HDFC Gold Schemes

India's largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank also offers schemes for customers to invest in gold as well as avail loans against gold.

HDFC Sovereign Gold Bond

HDFC Bank offers schemes for customers to invest in gold as well as avail loans against gold. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) is a good way to invest in gold online. You do not require physical lockers to store it. Bonds are issued by Govt. of India, so it's also the safest way to hold gold. You also get an assured 2.5% per annum interest.

PNB Gold Schemes (Gold Monetization Scheme (GMS)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers special schemes for customers to invest or buy gold directly from the bank. PNB is one of the issuing banks for the Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme.

