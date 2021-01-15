Image Source : PTI (FILE PIC) Good News! Modi govt may increase Rs 6,000 cash support under PM-KISAN for farmers

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a never before like Union Budget as the Modi government looks to give a further boost to Indian economy

According to reports, the government is likely to announce hike in the cash support for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

At present, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

The government deposits cash in their bank accounts in three installments. The first installment is deposited between December and March, the second between April and July, and the third between August and November.

The government gives income support to land-holding farmer families having cultivable land and those working in allied sectors linked to agriculture, but landless labourers are not provided benefits under the scheme.

The government has already given seven installments. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, nearly 11 crore farmers have been benefitted from the scheme so far.

The government keeps the data of beneficiaries under the scheme. The list of beneficiaries is available on pmkisan.gov.in

The government has also started PM Kisan landline numbers to help farmers. PM-Kisan Helpline No. 155261 / 1800115526 (Toll Free), 011-23381092

Earlier on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the PM-KISAN. With the push of a button, PM Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling BJP made into a mega exercise to reach out to farmers.

