NFL partners Assam-based BVFCL to market urea in North-East states

State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd has tied up with Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) to market 40,000 tonnes of urea in north-eastern states.

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) said it has entered into North-Eastern states after making a successful foray in Southern India. The company in a statement said that it has tied up with BVFCL, an Assam based PSU, for marketing 40,000 tonnes of urea in North-Eastern states under the brand name "Kisan Urea".

NFL said its first rake of Kisan Urea reached Tinsukhia station in Assam last week. "NFL has collaborated with BVFCL to utilise its strategic advantage and well-established marketing network to deliver Kisan Urea to farmers in Northeast," NFL CMD Manoj Mishra said.

With this tie-up, the NFL aims to tap the market of North-Eastern states for distributing its products and boost its overall sales. Under its Vision 2020-21, the NFL is targeting to deliver all its products, including fertilisers, seeds, agro-inputs to farmers in all corners of the country.