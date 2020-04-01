LPG cylinder gets cheaper; second price cut in 2 months. Check revised prices in big cities

Image Source : LPG cylinder gets cheaper; second price cut in 2 months.

Amid 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday announced to slash the price of LPG cylinder after a huge fall in global crude prices over the past few weeks.

OIC's rate revision on Wednesday, is the second consecutive fall in cylinder prices in the past two months. The corporation, today, cut the LPG cylinder price by up to Rs 65 per cylinder. With this, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 744 after a decrease by Rs 61.50 in Delhi. Earlier its was Rs 805.5 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinders will cost at Rs 714.50, which was earlier Rs 776.5 The price has been decreased by Rs 62 in Mumbai.

As per Times Now report, for Kolkata the new rate is Rs 774.5 (earlier price 839.5) and for Chennai 761.5 (earlier price Rs 826).