Jeff Bezos becomes world's first $200 billionaire

Image Source : AP Jeff Bezos/FILE

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the world's first-ever $200 billionaire. Well, you may that the world's richest person is wealthier than he's ever been. His net worth cleared the record $200 billion mark on Wednesday when shares of his online shopping company reached $3,403.64. Around $82 billion of his net worth was added this year after e-commerce and contactless purchasing got a push during the pandemic.

Bezos's net worth is up by $4.9 billion, making the 56-year-old the first-ever person to amass a $200 billion fortune.

According to Forbes, the person who came closest to Bezos was Bill Gates. When Microsoft reached its then-peak in 1999, Gates' net worth surpassed $100 billion, roughly $158 billion in today's dollars.

Forbes said Bezos would be even richer had he not gone through the "most expensive" divorce settlement in history last year. While he decided to split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott last July, he agreed to give her 25% of his Amazon stake, a chunk of stock now worth $63 billion. Despite giving away $1.7 billion in charitable gifts earlier this year, Scott is currently the world's 14th richest person and second-richest woman.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage