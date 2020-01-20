Jeff Bezos rolls out Amazon's all-new e-rickshaws, posts video driving it

Image Source : TWITTER Amazon's all-new e-rickshaws rolled out by Jeff Bezos

Taking a Climate Pledge, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday announced to roll out new e-rickshaws in India. He posted a video on his official twitter handle in which he drove an e-rickshaw with Amazon's delivery partners. The honcho of the online retail giant is rolling out a fleet of electric rickshaws to tackle climate change.

While sharing a video on Twitter, Bezos wrote, "Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge,"

In the video, the American billionaire is seen driving an e-rickshaw that carried his first name -- JEFF. Bezos who was in a three-day visit to India, on Friday had promised to create a million new jobs in the country.

Electric cars have several benefits over conventional engines as they do not emit harmful tailpipe pollutants such as soot, volatile organic compounds, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, ozone, lead, and various oxides.

In his farewell letter to the country posted on Amazon's India website on Friday, Mr. Bezos wrote, "I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation, and grit of the Indian people always inspire me."

The Bezos' India visit faced a backlash by the Indian government as hundreds of small traders stage a protest against his visit. As per sources, PM Modi refused to meet the Amazon CEO followed by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dismissal to Mr Bezos's announcement of investing $1 billion as "not a favour".

