Image Source : PTI IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi, Hyderabad

IndiGo on Friday said it has launched a door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi and Hyderabad in which customer luggage gets securely picked and transported from the first to the last destination. In a press release, the airline said it will subsequently launch the facility called '6EBagport', in partnership with CarterPorter, in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With '6EBagport', customer baggage gets effectively and securely picked and transported with tracking from the first destination to the last one, it said.

ALSO READ | Baby girl born in IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air

"The '6EBagPort' service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival," it mentioned.

This facility also includes a service insurance of Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container, it said.

ALSO READ | IndiGo passenger says he is COVID positive; airline offloads him at Delhi airport

Latest Business News