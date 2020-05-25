Image Source : FILE HDFC Bank offer: Holding HDFC credit, debit card? You can save up to Rs 2000 on buying AC, coolers online

Are you HDFC Bank’s credit and debit card user? Then here is a special offer for you where you can save up to Rs 2000 while shopping online on Flipkart. HDFC Bank customers can save up to Rs.2000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, according to the official HDFC Bank website. Customer must know that this special offer is also applicable on EMI transactions. To avail the offer, customers need to pay through HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI and Debit EMI against the eligible product.

As part of the offer, HDFC Bank is providing 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions. A flat Rs 500 Instant Discount is provided for HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions. The offer is valid till 27th May 2020.

For HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit /Debit EMI: Minimum cart value should be 5000 for 10 per cent discount up to Rs 2000. So, if customers shop for Rs 20,000 with HDFC Bank debit/credit card, one can instantly get 10 per cent, i.e. Rs 2000 discount.

For HDFC Bank Debit Card: Minimum cart value should be Rs 13,000 for flat Rs 500 discount

This offer is applicable on purchase of select Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Coolers, Water geyser, Immersion rod, Room heaters and Fans. The offer is listed on the product page, for all eligible products.

Following are the terms and conditions.

What other conditions should apply to avail the offer?

Minimum Cart Value: INR 5,000.

Maximum Discount per card: INR 2000

How do I check if a product is an Eligible Product?

This offer will be applicable on purchase of select Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Coolers, Water geyser, Immersion rod, Room heaters and Fans.

Offer will be listed on the product page, for all eligible products. Please check before making a purchase.

Offer is applicable subject to Pincode serviceability.

Is the offer applicable on all HDFC Cards?

This Offer is applicable on all HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI transactions except for transactions made using HDFC Bank Corporate or Commercial cards.

Instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI is available for a select base of customers, on select products sold by select sellers only. These customers will be able to view the offer on their payment page. No other customers will be able to avail of this offer.

Offer is NOT applicable on transactions made through Internet Banking

Offer is NOT applicable on No Cost EMI Transactions with Debit card and Credit Card

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage