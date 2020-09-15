Happiest Minds IPO allotment status finalised. Here's how to check

Image Source : FILE Happiest Minds IPO allotment status finalised

The allotment of Happiest Minds IPO has been finalised and for the second time, Ashok Soota - a pioneer of India’s information technology services industry has hit India IPO jackpot. Ashok Soota has headed three outsourcing companies, including Wipro Ltd. He has also taken two of them public. This time, the initial public offering of Ashok Soota's latest startup - Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd was oversubscribed 151 times. The IPO had received bids for 3.51 billion shares versus the 23.3 million on offer, ranking it among India’s most successful first-time share sales of this decade.

Meanwhile, investors will now be able to check the share allotment status on the website of KFin Technologies - the registrar of the Happiest Minds IPO. According to brokerages, Happiest Minds shares are likely to get listed on September 17, 2020.

To check the status of their allotment, applicants need to keep their PAN, application number ready.

Happiest Minds IPO allotment status: How to check

Once it is declared, the investors should visit the website ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus to check their Happiest Minds IPO allotment status

Select the IPO

Enter your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

Other than this, investors can also visit the BSE website, select the Issue Name from the dropdown list as “Happiest Minds Technologies Limited” and enter their Application number and PAN number.

