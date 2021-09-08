Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
Government approves Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme for textiles

The Union Cabinet has approved the PLI scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector. The decision will boost domestic manufacturing and exports.

New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2021 14:49 IST
pli scheme for textiles
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL)

Government approves Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme for textiles

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

