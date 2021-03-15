Monday, March 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Gold Price Today: Gold rises by Rs 61; silver gains Rs 162

Gold Price Today: Gold rises by Rs 61; silver gains Rs 162

Gold prices rose by Rs 61 to Rs 44,364 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2021 16:18 IST
Gold Price
Image Source : PTI

Gold rises by Rs 61; silver gains Rs 162

Gold prices rose by Rs 61 to Rs 44,364 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,303 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 162 to Rs 66,338 per kilogram from Rs 66,176 in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were Rs 61 higher despite of rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee soared 33 paise to 72.46 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.95 per ounce.

Latest Business News

Write a comment

talaash

Top News

Latest News