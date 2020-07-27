Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Godrej & Boyce collaborate with WWF India for Magical Mangroves campaign across eight states

Consumer goods firm Godrej & Boyce along with WWF India on Monday launched a nationwide campaign for conservation of mangroves. The 'Magical Mangroves' campaign will span across eight states including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal, the company said in a statement.

The campaign aims to promote awareness on the importance of the mangroves ecosystems and invite citizens to become volunteers to help in promoting the same, it said.

The volunteers will be engaged for a period of six months and will be part of webinars, film screenings, online quizzes, digital story-telling sessions among other activities.

Over the last few decades, Godrej & Boyce said its Wetland Management Services team has been actively managing and conserving one of the largest mangroves in Mumbai at Vikhroli.

Taking their efforts a notch higher, Godrej has officially joined hands with WWF India to further strengthen the conservation efforts and promote awareness at a much larger scale across the country, it said.

WWF India has been working towards conserving wetlands across the country in the high altitudes, floodplains, urban centres and Ramsar sites for over two decades now.

