Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th day in a row. Check revised rates

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the 12th consecutive day as they continued to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The price of petrol was increased by 53 paise a litre while that of diesel by 64 paise a litre.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 77.81/litre and Rs 76.43/litre respectively in the national capital, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the last 12 days, petrol price has been hiked By Rs 6.55 per litre and diesel By Rs 7.04 per litre.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic.Oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 77.81 ₹ 77.28 Kolkata ₹ 79.59 ₹ 79.08 Mumbai ₹ 84.66 ₹ 84.15 Chennai ₹ 81.32 ₹ 80.86 Gurgaon ₹ 76.19 ₹ 75.83 Noida ₹ 79.06 ₹ 78.86 Bangalore ₹ 80.33 ₹ 79.79 Bhubaneswar ₹ 78.21 ₹ 77.82 Chandigarh ₹ 74.90 ₹ 74.39 Hyderabad ₹ 80.77 ₹ 80.22 Jaipur ₹ 84.79 ₹ 84.22 Lucknow ₹ 78.92 ₹ 78.52 Patna ₹ 81.44 ₹ 80.89 Trivandrum ₹ 79.38 ₹ 79.00

Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 76.43 ₹ 75.79 Kolkata ₹ 71.96 ₹ 71.38 Mumbai ₹ 74.93 ₹ 74.32 Chennai ₹ 74.23 ₹ 73.69 Gurgaon ₹ 69.02 ₹ 68.51 Noida ₹ 69.36 ₹ 69.08 Bangalore ₹ 72.68 ₹ 72.07 Bhubaneswar ₹ 74.52 ₹ 74.03 Chandigarh ₹ 68.32 ₹ 67.75 Hyderabad ₹ 74.70 ₹ 74.07 Jaipur ₹ 77.29 ₹ 76.66 Lucknow ₹ 69.24 ₹ 68.76 Patna ₹ 74.39 ₹ 73.76 Trivandrum ₹ 73.69 ₹ 73.22

On Wednesday, the petrol price was increased by 55 paise a litre while that of diesel by 69 paise a litre and on Monday, petrol prices was hiked by 48 paise and diesel by 59 paise.While on Tuesday, the petrol price was increased by 47 paise a litre while that of diesel by 57 paise a litre and on Monday, petrol prices was hiked by 48 paise and diesel by 59 paise.

