Budget proposal on climate change: Power plants with emissions above prescribed limits to be closed

Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Power plants with emissions above prescribed limits will be asked to close down, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, she said India's commitment towards tackling climate change made at Paris conference kick starts from January 1, 2021.

She said Rs 4,400 crore has been allocated for states that work towards clean air. The Finance Minister also said PM KUSUM scheme will be expanded to help 2 million farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.

