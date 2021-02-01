Bihar traders disappointed with Budget 2021

Image Source : AP Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi.

After the presentation of the Union Budget in the Parliament on Monday, mixed reactions emerged from Bihar with the common people saying that there is no direct benefit for them.

Moreover, some daily need items are expected to cost more in the 2021-22 financial year.

Raju Chaudhary, a retail shop owner at the Hathua market in Patna, said, "With an increase in customs duty, daily need items are likely to cost more in the next financial year, including certain mobile phone parts."

Babu Lal Prajapati, a member of the Divisional Chamber of Commerce in Darbhanga, told IANS: "The middle class families in the country were looking for a change in the current tax slab, but the Finance Minister did not touch the issue, which means the tax slabs will remain unchanged. She has only given some exemptions to senior citizens above the age of 75 years."

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many small and medium scale industries have either closed or are operating under huge debt. They were looking for some benefits like rebate in taxes, but the Finance Minister only pointed out the easy process of GST. The Finance Minister has only allocated funds for road construction projects in poll-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, but nothing for Bihar," Prajapati added.

"There is nothing for the business class in the budget. Moreover, we do not believe in the announcements made by the Central government. The government has introduced a 2.5 per cent cess on petrol and diesel, which will hurt the common people of the country. Prajapati said.

BJP state spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: "The Budget is according to the expectations of the common people. It has something for the poor, farmers, elderly, women and industrialists. The Finance Minister has allocated additional funds for agriculture, health, infrastructure, roads, railways etc."

