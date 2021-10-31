Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bank Holidays October 2021: Banks to remain closed for up to 17 days | Check full list

Bank Holidays in November 2021: November is a month full of festivities as Diwali, Chhath Puja fall in this month, following which banks across the country will remain closed. According to RBI's calendar, banks will be closed for up to 17 days across the country in the month of November 2021.

The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month and close on the second and fourth and all Sundays. The other holidays for banks include the national and regional holidays.

In some states, banks will be closed for two consecutive days, and in some others, for three days in November. Except for Bengaluru, all the banks will observe a holiday on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan).

Bank holidays in November 2021: Full List

Date Day Holiday Description Applicable in states 1 November 2021 Monday Kut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi Kut - Manipur, Puducherry Liberation Day - Puducherry, Haryana Day - Haryana, Karnataka Rajyotsava - Kannada, Kerala Piravi - Kerala 4 November 2021 Thursday Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja Diwali - Most states, Naraka Chaturdashi - Karnataka, Lakshmi Puja - Several States, Kali Puja - West Bengal 5 November 2021 Friday Deepavali Holiday, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Ningol Chakouba, Balipadyami Deepavali Deepavali Holiday - Several states, Vikram Samvat New Year - Gujarat, Govardhan Puja - Several states, Ningol Chakouba - Manipur, Balipadyami Deepavali - Karnataka 6 November 2021 Saturday Bhai Dooj Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh 7 November 2021 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India 10 November 2021 Wednesday Chhath Puja Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand 11 November 2021 Thursday Chhath Puja holiday Bihar 13 November 2021 Saturday Second Saturday All Over India 14 November 2021 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India 19 November 2021 Friday Karthika Purnima, Guru Nanak Jayanti Karthika Purnima - Orissa and Telengana Guru Nanak Jayanti - Many states 21 November 2021 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India 22 November 2021 Monday Kanakadasa Jayanti Karnataka 23 November 2021 Tuesday Seng Kut Snem Meghalaya 24 November 2021 Wednesday Lachit Divas, Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Lachit Divas - Assam, Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji - Punjab 27 November 2021 Saturday Fourth Saturday All Over India 28 November 2021 Sunday Weekend holiday All over India 28 November to 6 December 2021 Sunday to Monday Hanukkah Several States

Banking functions, schedules, and holidays in India are governed and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the three categories --- ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Latest Business News