Bank Holidays October 2021: Banks to remain closed for up to 17 days | Check full list

Bank Holidays in November 2021: November is a month full of festivities as Diwali, Chhath Puja fall in this month, following which banks across the country will remain closed. According to RBI's calendar, banks will be closed for up to 17 days across the country in the month of November 2021.
The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month and close on the second and fourth and all Sundays. The other holidays for banks include the national and regional holidays.
In some states, banks will be closed for two consecutive days, and in some others, for three days in November. Except for Bengaluru, all the banks will observe a holiday on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan).
Bank holidays in November 2021: Full List
|Date
|Day
|Holiday Description
|Applicable in states
|1 November 2021
|Monday
|Kut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi
|Kut - Manipur, Puducherry Liberation Day - Puducherry, Haryana Day - Haryana, Karnataka Rajyotsava - Kannada, Kerala Piravi - Kerala
|4 November 2021
|Thursday
|Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja
|Diwali - Most states, Naraka Chaturdashi - Karnataka, Lakshmi Puja - Several States, Kali Puja - West Bengal
|5 November 2021
|Friday
|Deepavali Holiday, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Ningol Chakouba, Balipadyami Deepavali
|Deepavali Holiday - Several states, Vikram Samvat New Year - Gujarat, Govardhan Puja - Several states, Ningol Chakouba - Manipur, Balipadyami Deepavali - Karnataka
|6 November 2021
|Saturday
|Bhai Dooj
|Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh
|7 November 2021
|Sunday
|Weekend holiday
|All over India
|10 November 2021
|Wednesday
|Chhath Puja
|Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand
|11 November 2021
|Thursday
|Chhath Puja holiday
|Bihar
|13 November 2021
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All Over India
|14 November 2021
|Sunday
|Weekend holiday
|All over India
|19 November 2021
|Friday
|Karthika Purnima, Guru Nanak Jayanti
|Karthika Purnima - Orissa and Telengana Guru Nanak Jayanti - Many states
|21 November 2021
|Sunday
|Weekend holiday
|All over India
|22 November 2021
|Monday
|Kanakadasa Jayanti
|Karnataka
|23 November 2021
|Tuesday
|Seng Kut Snem
|Meghalaya
|24 November 2021
|Wednesday
|Lachit Divas, Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji
|Lachit Divas - Assam, Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji - Punjab
|27 November 2021
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|All Over India
|28 November 2021
|Sunday
|Weekend holiday
|All over India
|28 November to 6 December 2021
|Sunday to Monday
|Hanukkah
|Several States
Banking functions, schedules, and holidays in India are governed and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI's list of holidays falls into the three categories --- 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'.