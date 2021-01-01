Image Source : ANTONY-WASTE.COM Antony Waste Handling Cell shares to get listed on BSE and NSE today

The shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell will get listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 15 times on the last day of subscription on December 23. With its IPO getting oversubscribed in a few hours of opening on December 21, the company joined the likes of Burger King India and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities whose offers were also oversubscribed within a few hours of opening.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country.

The Rs 300-crore IPO received bids for 10,02,71,821 shares against its offer size of 66,66,342 shares, as per NSE data.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 9.67 times, non institutional investors 18.69 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 16.55 times.

The initial public offer was of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 shares. Price range for the offer was at Rs 313-315 per share. Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited were the managers to the offer.

The proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part-financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose.

