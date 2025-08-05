This multibagger logistics stock gains even as NSE, BSE fall around 0.50% - Do you own? While the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 422.93 points or 0.52 per cent to 80,595.79, the 50-share NSE Nifty was trading at 24,608.50, down by 114.25 points or 0.46 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown logistics solution provider Tiger Logistics gained over 5 per cent on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined around 0.50 per cent, amid persistent foreign fund outflows. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 422.93 points or 0.52 per cent to 80,595.79 at the time of writing the report, the 50-share NSE Nifty was trading at 24,608.50, down by 114.25 points or 0.46 per cent.

Share Price History

Meanwhile, the counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 49 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 48.48. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 51, representing a jump of 5.19 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 80.44, hit on December 10, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 35.92. The market cap of the company is Rs 525.45 crore.

The gains in the stock price despite the sell-off in the Indian Stock Market come as the company has stated that it has won the “LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR” award at the All India Maritime and Logistics Awards 2025. This was the 15th edition of the award ceremony.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics data, the stock has delivered a 931.95 per cent return in five years and 110.94 per cent in three years. While it has given a positive return of 33.75 per cent in one year, the counter has corrected 29.20 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Q4 Results Of The Company

The company had posted 59.9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 6.44 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The net profit of the company in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 4.02 crore, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)