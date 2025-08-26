This IT sector stock in focus as firm approves allotment of 2.05 crore paid-up equity shares - Details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 372.96 per cent in five years. In two years, the stock has gained 58.24 per cent but has corrected 22.70 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT sector company Kellton Tech are in focus today as the company has informed the exchange about the allotment upon conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). According to the information shared, the members of the Securities Issuance Committee (SIC) has approved the allotment of 2.05 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each upon conversion of FCCBs. Following this conversion, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased to 51.37 crore.

"...the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 49,32,02,570 to Rs 51,37,22,420, and the total number of issued shares now stands at 51,37,22,420. The newly allotted shares are identical to the existing ones and rank pari passu with them," the filing reads.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock started today's trading session in the green, even as the benchmark indices traded in the red amid weak global cues, as the United States Customs Department went ahead with the decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and published a draft notice. The new tariffs will come into effect from tomorrow, August 27, 2025. While the BSE Sensex shed 258.52 points or 0.32 per cent to open at 81,377.39, the Nifty 50 index opened at 24,899.50, slipping by 68.25 points or 0.27 per cent in the early trade.

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 26.06 against the previous close of Rs 25.79 on the BSE, representing a gain of 0.96 per cent. However, it later fell to touch the low of Rs 25.42 amid selling pressure. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,258.65 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 372.96 per cent in five years. In two years, the stock has gained 58.24 per cent but has corrected 22.70 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has fallen 18.48 per cent as against the gain of 3.29 per cent in the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)