Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today: Public issue to open for subscription on October 30, check full details

Mumbai:

Helmets manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on October 30, 2025. The company, which designs and manufactures two-wheeler helmets and a range of motorcycle accessories, is targeting to raise Rs 455 crore through the public issue. The IPO will comprise only an offer-for-sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other shareholders offloading 77.86 lakh shares. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, Studds will not receive any proceeds, and all funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Studds sells products across India and exports them to over 70 countries, with key markets spanning the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe, and other regions.

Studds Accessories IPO Price Band

The company has set a price band of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company will be valued at around Rs 2,300 crore.

Studds Accessories IPO Subscription Dates

The three-day subscription window will run from October 30 to November 3, 2025. According to the information available, the anchor book will open for a day on October 29.

Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Date

The process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 4, 2025.

Studds Accessories IPO Listing Date

The public issue will be managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities, with shares expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 7.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, unlisted shares of Studds Accessories are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 55. Considering the upper price band of Rs 585, the shares of the company are expected to list at around Rs 640, reflecting a grey market premium of 9.40 per cent.

According to a CARE report, Studds is the world's largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in calendar year 2024, and the largest in India by revenue in FY2024. As of March 31, 2025, its three manufacturing facilities had a combined annual capacity of 9.04 million units, with around 7.4 million helmets sold in FY2025.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)