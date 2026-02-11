Stock under Rs 50 ended in green even as markets closed flat after volatile trade, check details The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways.

Mumbai:

MIC Electronics Ltd., a manufacturer of railway signalling systems and LED displays, today announced another major order from the Indian Railways. Following this update, the stock ended the trading session in the green even as stock markets ended the session flat after volatile trade. While Sensex dropped 40.28 points to settle at 84,233.64, the Nifty gained 18.70 to close at 25,953.85. Earlier, the counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 42.65 against the previous close of Rs 41.81 on the BSE. During the day, it touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 43.70 and Rs 41.82, respectively.

Technically, the stock traded above the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.4. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Receives order from India Railways

The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways.

This work involves the installation of CIB and TIB (Coach and Train Indication Boards) at PRGR, SKIP, BZLE, SALE, MGAE, SDI, MRR and RJG stations. The total value of this project is Rs 4.45 crore.

Quarterly results

Earlier, the Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90.23 crore from Rs 50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36 per cent quarterly to Rs 1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company's profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40 per cent in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors' concerns about whether the company's strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

