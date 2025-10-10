Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 96 points, Nifty above 25,150, TCS shares fall post Q2 results Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 39.5 points at 25,220.50, compared to the previous close of 25,260.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Thursday, October 9, 2025, tracking strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 96.65 points to start the session at 82,075.45, the Nifty dropped by 14.15 points to open at 25,167.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,172.10 and the Nifty 50 at 25,181.80. However, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 28.79 points, or 0.06 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 19.76 points, or 0.04 per cent, to trade at 53,084.19.