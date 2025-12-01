Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time peak, Nifty Bank too at record high Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,740 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 610 were trading in the red. One hundred seventeen stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, rallied in the opening session on Monday, December 1, 2025, amid optimism over prospective rate cuts. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 359.25 points to start the session at 86,065.92, the Nifty added 122.85 points to open at 26,325.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,706.67 and the Nifty 50 at 26,202.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 133.17 points, or 0.28 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index jumped 78.46 points or 0.15 per cent, to trade at 52,132.17. Later, Sensex and Nifty surged to new all-time highs of 86,159.02 and 26,325.80, respectively. Nifty Bank also touched a new peak of 60,114.05.

New resistance for Nifty

"Near-term catalysts for our markets include the RBI policy meeting (3–5 December) and the US Federal Reserve decision (18–19 December), both likely to deliver rate cuts supportive of Indian equities. The next resistance for the Nifty is placed near 26,500, while support for the index is positioned in the 26,000–26,050 band," said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers, with Axis Bank leading the pack by gaining around 0.99 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, ITC, Titan, TCS, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards, with ITC shedding 0.51 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,740 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 610 were trading in the red. One hundred seventeen stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 111 points at 26,498, compared to the previous close of 26,387.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the second straight session on December 1 and offloaded equities of Rs 3795 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added equities worth Rs 4148 crore on the same day.

ALSO READ | How to turn Rs 10,000 monthly investment into Rs 1 crore without trading daily, expert explains

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)