Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 194 points, Nifty faces resistance at 25,000, IT index in action Sensex, Nifty Today on August 25, 2025:

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Monday, August 25, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 194.21 points to start the session at 81,501.06; the Nifty added 79.05 points to open at 24,949.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,306.85 and the Nifty 50 at 24,870.10. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 222.55 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 265.81 points or 0.50 per cent to trade at 53,268.13.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by adding 1.90 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the laggards, with ICICI Bank losing 0.56 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,456 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 991 were trading in the red. One hundred three stocks remained unchanged.

"Nifty started last week with strength but ended weak on profit booking, though the 25,000 milestone remains within reach. Positive triggers included PM Modi’s roadmap on Atmanirbharta, the Trump–Putin meet, and an S&P upgrade of India’s rating. Globally, the Dow scaled record highs and Fed Chair Powell hinted at a September rate cut. Yet, caution is advised as Trump’s 50% tariff deadline looms on 27th August. Technically, Nifty faces resistance at 25,154 and support at 24,633," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 120 points at 24,999, compared to the previous close of 24,879.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,622 crore on August 22. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also sold equities worth Rs 329 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets opened higher, following the rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted a potential shift toward renewed interest rate cuts. Nikkei 225 gained 113.71 points or 0.27 per cent at 42,692 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 527.86.39 points or 2.08 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 31.15 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 32.83 points or 0.86 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today. While the Nifty IT index surged 1.75 per cent, the Nifty realty index rallied 0.74 per cent in the opening session. The Nifty Metal index and Nifty Pharma index added 0.36 per cent and 0.40 per cent, respectively. However, the Nifty Media index was down by 0.59 per cent.