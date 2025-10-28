Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 153 points, Nifty below 26,000, Tata Steel, SBI among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 40 points at 26,060, compared to the previous close of 26,016.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 153.13 points to start the session at 84,625.71, the Nifty fell 26.10 points to open at 25,939.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,778.84 and the Nifty 50 at 25,966.05. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 70.86 points, or 0.15 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 91.01 points to trade at 53,879.83.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by gaining over 0.85 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the laggards, with ICICI Bank shedding 0.62 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,491 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 874 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-one stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, 25,900/84500 would act as an immediate support zone. As long as the market trades above this level, the bullish trend is likely to continue. On the higher side, it could retest the 26,100/85000 level. On the other hand, below 25,900/84500, we may see a quick intraday correction towards 25,800-25,750/84200-84000. Expect a short covering trend above the level of 26100," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 40 points at 26,060, compared to the previous close of 26,016.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of equities worth Rs 55 crore on October 27, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,492 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares took a breather today after hefty gains on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 88.32 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 50,428, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 33.30 points or 0.13 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 44.62 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 8.50 points or 0.21 per cent.