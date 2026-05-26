Solar stock surges over 8% despite volatility in benchmark indices, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Noida-based integrated solar energy solutions provider GP Eco Solutions India are in action today, even as benchmark indices remained volatile as crude oil prices jumped after reports of US strikes on Iranian sites weakened sentiment around a possible nuclear deal with Tehran. The counter opened in green at Rs 449.95, a gain of Rs 6.85 or 1.5 per cent against the previous close of Rs 443.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter continued the upward trend and touched the intraday high of Rs 481, representing a gain of Rs 37.9 or 8.55 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 480 with a gain of 36.90, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 572.61 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 7.99 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative Strength Index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 74.22. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat after falling in early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade and the 50-share NSE Nifty was down 27.6 points to 24,004.10. However, later, both the benchmark indices rebounded and were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark traded 44.43 points up at 76,521.93, and the Nifty quoted 17.20 points higher at 24,048.85.

Share Price History

According to NSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 4.29 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, but it has gained 34.19 per cent in one week.

Earlier, the stock made a strong debut and closed with a huge premium of 304 per cent against the issue price of Rs 94.

The stock listed at Rs 375, reflecting gains of 298.94 per cent from the issue price on the NSE SME platform. Later, the stock closed at Rs 393.75 apiece, up by 303.94 per cent from the issue price.