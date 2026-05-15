Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green amid mixed global cues, Adani Ports among top gainers

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Friday, May 15, 2026, amid mixed global cues as crude oil prices refuse to come down. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 98.38 points or 0.13 per cent to start the session at 75,497.10, the Nifty added 41.8 points to open at 23,731.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,608.98 and the Nifty 50 at 23,689.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 19.92 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 46.37 points or 0.55 per cent, to trade at 8,436.32.

Meanwhile, volatility indicators are also showing early signs of cooling. India VIX is currently hovering near 18.57 with a fall of 0.24 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank and TCS were in green with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 1.90 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, SBIN, M&M, ITC, Eternal and BEL were in the red, with SBIN the top loser, falling over 1.06 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a gain of only 34 points at 23,763.50, compared to the previous close of 23,729.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers in the previous session and bought equities worth Rs 187.46 crore on May 13. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers with inflows of Rs 684.33 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets inched lower on Friday as US Treasury yields hit a one-year high and oil prices continued to climb. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 799.05 points or 1.28 per cent at 61,855 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 243.04 points or 0.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a fall of 3.47 per cent at the time of writing the report. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 5.14 points or 1.02 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)