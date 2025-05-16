Railway PSU Stock Under Rs 450: RVNL shares surge over 10% on fresh contract win RVNL Share Price: Shares of PSU company Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are in action today as it has informed exchanges about the letter of award (LoA) from Central Railway.

Mumbai:

RVNL Share Price: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock gained over 10 per cent in the early trade on Friday, i.e. on May 16, 2025. The scrip opened in green at Rs 381.40 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 375.90. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 415. This is a jump of Rs 39.10 or 10.4 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 414.60. Shares of PSU company Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are in action today as it has informed exchanges about the letter of award (LoA) from Central Railway.

On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 380 and climbed further to touch the intraday high of Rs 415.50. At the time of writing the report, it was trading at Rs 413.30 with a gain of 9.85 per cent from the previous close of Rs 376.25.

Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 15.77 per cent in this period. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

RVNL Bag Order From Central Railway

The navratna PSU has bagged an order from the Central Railway for upgrading the electric traction system in the Nagpur Division.

"The order includes OHE modification work for upgrading the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at the feeding system in the Itarsi-Amla section in the Nagpur Division of Central Railway to meet the 3000 MT loading target," the filing reads.

RVNL Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 251 per cent in two years and 1,232 per cent in three years. In five years, the stock has made investors richer by 2,269 per cent.

Meanwhile, the firm has informed exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on May 21, 2025 to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company said that the board will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)