Prayagraj on the real estate map: Is this pilgrimage city becoming a new investment destination?

New Delhi:

Prayagraj is one of India’s most sacred cities and draws millions of devotees and visitors through its deep-rooted religious identity. However, beneath that legacy, the city is undergoing a broader urban transformation. Large-scale infrastructure upgrades undertaken in recent years, particularly around the Kumbh, have significantly improved the city’s roads, public spaces, rail connectivity, and overall accessibility. The improved connectivity and stronger access to cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and even NCR are gradually integrating Prayagraj into a wider economic corridor.

Experts anticipate price hike

The recent launch of the Ganga Expressway is likely to spur a new wave of real estate activity in Uttar Pradesh. With the expressway being constructed from Meerut to Prayagraj, experts from the industry have anticipated a price hike of 20-40 per cent in the years to come. At present, property prices in Prayagraj average approximately Rs 7,900-Rs 8,000 per sq.ft. Concurrent with this, an increasing number of professionals, traders, and businessmen within the locality are now becoming increasingly interested in more planned forms of development. For many investors exploring Tier-2 cities today, Prayagraj offers the advantage of relatively affordable entry points while still holding meaningful long-term growth potential.

According to Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, Prayagraj is at an interesting point in its urban journey, where infrastructure development is beginning to influence the city’s real estate trajectory in a far more visible way.

"Projects like the Ganga Expressway are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and gradually integrate Prayagraj more closely with key economic centres across Uttar Pradesh. Historically, infrastructure upgrades of this scale have played a direct role in accelerating land value appreciation and strengthening long-term residential demand, and a similar pattern is beginning to emerge here as well. The city’s importance as a major temple destination further adds to its growth potential, especially with increasing policy focus on temple town development and civic upgrades. As tourism, connectivity, and urban infrastructure improve simultaneously, Prayagraj is steadily becoming more attractive for plotted developments, integrated townships, and long-term real estate investment,” Goel said.

Prayagraj still value land ownership

In contrast to larger metros, which see more vertical housing, people in Prayagraj still greatly value land ownership. This can be attributed to the affordability factor relative to metro cities, which makes people interested in investing in more land. This has led to rising traction across plotted townships, gated layouts, and developments coming up along peripheral growth corridors. At the same time, mixed-use expansion zones are also beginning to attract attention as improving infrastructure gradually pushes urban activity beyond the city’s traditional core. Both local end-users and small investors are actively participating in this shift, indicating a broader confidence in the city’s long-term growth story.

Paras Rai, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Property Master, is of the view that cities like Prayagraj are beginning to reflect a larger shift happening across India’s Tier-2 cities

"In these cities, real estate demand is no longer driven only by affordability, but by improving urban ecosystems. The city is witnessing a gradual expansion in infrastructure, retail activity, and organised development, which is strengthening buyer confidence. What stands out particularly is the growing traction for plotted and low-density formats, as buyers increasingly seek flexibility, future value creation, and a stronger sense of ownership. From an investment perspective, Prayagraj still offers the advantage of entering at a relatively early stage of the growth cycle, which makes the market strategically promising over the long term,” Rai said.

Compared to larger Tier-1 and established Tier-2 cities, capital values here remain considerably lower, offering investors an opportunity to enter before large-scale price escalations begin. The availability of large land parcels and increasing formalisation of development are further strengthening its appeal as a long-term investment destination.

“Investor sentiment toward cities like Prayagraj has changed considerably over the last few years. Earlier, such markets were largely viewed through the lens of religious significance or local housing demand. Today, investors are evaluating them more seriously from a long-term urban growth perspective. Improved infrastructure, rising visitor inflow, and expanding peripheral development are gradually creating a more active real estate environment. Particularly, there is a rising demand for plotted land from buyers who want lower-risk entry points with future appreciation potential. The market is still evolving, but that is precisely what makes it attractive for early investors who prefer entering before large-scale price escalations begin,” Karan Malik, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, concluded.