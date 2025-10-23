PM Kisan 21st Instalment: Here's when to expect the next payment - Details oil PM Kisan 21st Instalment: Launched in February 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farmers receive an annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

New Delhi:

Farmers across the country were expecting to receive the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme before Diwali. However, it is likely that the government will release the 21st instalment in the first week of November. Reports suggest that the announcement regarding the 21st instalment will be made in the first week of November. The announcement may come some days prior to the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Notably, the state of Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes taking place on November 14. The Model Code of Conduct is already in place for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, raising questions about whether the government can release a new instalment of PM-KISAN during this period.

Experts are of the view that while new schemes cannot be announced during the code of conduct, payments for schemes previously approved can be processed.

PM-KISAN 21st instalment already released in several states

The central government has already released the 21st instalment for farmers in some states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. On September 26, 2025, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 21st instalment.

Additionally, farmers in these states were provided advance relief in light of the recent floods and landslides. Further, on October 7, Jammu and Kashmir farmers also received the 21st instalment.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme

Launched in February 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farmers receive an annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000. The money is transferred directly to their respective bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

It is to be noted that those farmers whose eKYC has been completed or whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar will only receive this instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.