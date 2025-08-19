Ola Electric Share Price: OLAELEC shares gain over 8% today - here's why Ola Electric Share Price: On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 41.56 and touched the intraday high of Rs 44.78.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility surged over 8 per cent on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 5.01 times. The stock is in action after the founder and chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared an aggressive growth strategy. The counter started the trading session at Rs 41.70 against the previous close of Rs 41.21 on the BSE and surged to hit the intraday high of Rs 44.73, representing a gain of 8.54 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 43.63 with an increase of 5.87 per cent. However, the stock remains far from its 52-week high of Rs 157.53, hit on August 20, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 39.58. The company's market cap stood at Rs 19,231 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 41.56 and touched the intraday high of Rs 44.78.

Technically, the stock trades above the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

At the time of writing the report, nearly 335 lakh shares of the company exchanged hands. This is much more than the two-week average of 64 lakh.

OLA Electric Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 69 per cent in one year and 49 per cent so far this year. In six months, the stock has declined 27 per cent, compared to a gain of 7.40 per cent in the benchmark index.

Here's What Bhavish Aggarwal Said

According to Moneycontrol, Aggarwal is targeting market share of 25-30 per cent for two-wheeler EVs.

“Our target market share for two-wheeler EVs is about 25–30 percent with very high margins, so we believe we are on the trajectory again,” he said.

Ola Developing Indigenous Cell

Earlier, the company announced that it had developed an entirely new Bharat Cell 4680 at its Krishnagiri factory to offer additional benefits to customers. The company plans to use the Bharat cell range across all its products gradually.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)