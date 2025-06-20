NSE SME stock in focus after company announces partnership with Zomato - Details Earlier, the company partnered with Zepto, India’s leading quick commerce platform to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products seamlessly through Zepto’s rapid delivery network.

Mumbai:

Shares of NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that it has partnered with food ordering and delivery platform Zomato. Following this update, the counter opened in green today on the NSE even as the Nifty 50 index started the session with a minor cut. The counter started the session at Rs 37.20 against the previous close of Rs 36.45. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 37.70 - a gain of 3.42 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 37.65. In between, the stock hit the day's low of Rs 36.65.

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 81.50, which it hit on January 8, 2025. The scrip hit its 52-week low of 26.80 on June 21, 2024.

Partnership With Zomato

As part of this partnership, the company will be providing 10,000 units of its best-in-class smart gadgets, including small home appliances to delivery partners onboarded on Zomato via the in-app store.

“We’re excited to be part of this meaningful initiative. Delivery partners are the backbone of India’s digital economy, and we are proud to contribute to their empowerment with reliable, Made-in-India technology,” said Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder and MD of Cellecor Gadgets Limited.

Partnership With Zepto

Earlier, the company partnered with Zepto, India’s leading quick commerce platform to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products seamlessly through Zepto’s rapid delivery network.

Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favourite gadgets delivered almost instantly.

