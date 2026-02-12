NFO alert: HDFC MF launches Nifty India Consumption Index Fund, subscription to end on this date - Details HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund. The NFO opened on February 4 and will close on February 13, 2026. Check investment details, minimum amount, and fund objective.

New Delhi:

HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) has launched the HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund. According to the information shared, the scheme is designed to provide investors with exposure to companies expected to benefit from India’s long-term consumption growth. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on February 4, 2026, and will close on February 13, 2026.

Investment objective and benchmark

The HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty India Consumption Index (TRI), which tracks companies aligned with India’s domestic consumption theme.

The index comprises 30 stocks across sectors such as FMCG, Automobile and Auto Components, Consumer Services, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, and Telecom. Companies included in the index derive more than 50 per cent of their revenues from domestic operations, making it a focused play on India’s consumption-driven growth.

India’s consumption growth story

HDFC AMC stated that India’s consumption story continues to be supported by structural drivers, including rising per capita income, favourable demographics, premiumisation, formalisation of the economy, and increasing digitisation.

Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, “Consumption has been one of the most enduring pillars of India’s economic growth. As income levels rise and aspirations evolve, spending is becoming broader and more diversified across categories and services. The HDFC Nifty India Consumption Index Fund offers investors a simple and efficient way to participate in this long-term structural theme through a diversified basket of consumption-oriented companies.”

Fund management and investment details

The fund will be managed by Nandita Menezes and Arun Agarwal. Investors can invest with a minimum amount of Rs 100 during the NFO period, as well as during the continuous offer period after the scheme reopens for subscription and redemption. There is no upper limit on investment. Units will be allotted after the deduction of applicable stamp duty, if any.

ALSO READ | UP presents Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget: How does it compare to Pakistan and can it match Indian state's outlay?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)