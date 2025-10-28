MCX hit by technical glitch, trading delayed - Check details MCX technical glitch: According to the MCX, trading was expected to begin at 9:30 AM instead of the usual 9:00 AM opening time.

Mumbai:

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity trading bourse in the country, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, faced a technical glitch which resulted in the delay of the opening of trades. According to the MCX, trading was expected to begin at 9:30 AM instead of the usual 9:00 AM opening time.

"Members are requested to note that trading will start at 9:30 AM due to technical issue. Trading will start from DR. Inconvenience is regretted," the exchange said.

However, the website continued to experience technical issues even after that and took longer than expected to load.

Earlier, the MCX faced a similar issue on July 23, 2025. While the exchange initially put a notice on its website saying that trading would resume by 9:45 am, it later revised the time to 10.10 am. Trading finally began around 10:17 am.

MCX Faced Glitch Last Year Also

The exchange faced a glitch in February last year as well. At that time, the operations were suspended for four hours. The glitch was reportedly related to its transition to a new trading platform.

MCX Share Price Today

Shares of MCX started the trading session in the green, opening at Rs 9,359.75, up from the previous close of Rs 9,308.65, on the BSE. However, it fell amid profit-booking to touch a low of Rs 9,177.65, a dip of 1.40 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 9,319.50 and touched a high of Rs 9,328 before touching a low of Rs 9,173.

The 52-week high and low of the counter are Rs 9,617 and 4,408.15, respectively.

MCX launches options contracts on Bullion Index

Meanwhile, the MCX has launched monthly options contracts on its bullion index, MCX BULLDEX, as it seeks to offer more hedging tools to investors in the precious metals segment.

The options contracts, which became effective from Monday, are based on an index comprising MCX's gold and silver futures contracts, allowing market participants to gain diversified exposure to both precious metals through a single instrument.

