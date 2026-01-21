Gold, silver hit new record highs on MCX amid renewed trade-war concerns | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.13 per cent to approximately USD 4,867.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:40 am was USD 4,865.87 per ounce, up by USD 104.74 or 2.20 per cent.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to surge on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, amid renewed trade-war concerns after President Trump escalated tariff threats on select European nations opposing US control over Greenland, with proposed duties rising from 10% in February to 25 per cent by June. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,010 at Rs 1,51,575 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,50,565. It gained further to hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,58,339, a jump of Rs 7,774 or 5.16 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,57,591 with a gain of Rs 7,026 or 4.67 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were up by Rs 7,978 or 5.06 per cent to trade at Rs 1,65,534 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5896 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. But it rebounded to hit a new high of Rs 3,34,840 per kg on the MCX, representing a gain of Rs 11,168, or 3.45 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 3,34,116, up by Rs 10,444 or 3.23 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.13 per cent to approximately USD 4,867.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:40 am was USD 4,865.87 per ounce, up by USD 104.74 or 2.20 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,54,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,800 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,25,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,25,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,25,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,40,000 per kg.