Lenskart IPO GMP Today: Grey market premium rises to Rs 85 on day 2 of bidding, full details Lenskart IPO GMP Today: According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 11,22,94,482 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer on first day of bidding.

Mumbai:

The initial public offer of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd received a decent response on its first day of bidding on Friday and was 1.13 times. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 11,22,94,482 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer on the first day of bidding. Among investors' categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part attracted 1.42 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.31 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 41 per cent subscription.

Lenskart IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 382-402 per share. It has a lot size of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 7,278 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on October 31 and conclude on November 4. The bidding for anchor investors would open for a day on October 30, according to a public announcement.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 6, 2025.

Lenskart IPO Listing Date

Lenskart will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 10.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Lenskart Solutions' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 85. Considering the upper price band of Rs 401, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 487, reflecting a grey market premium of 21.14 per cent.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart started as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. The company has a presence in metro, tier-1, and tier-2 cities, as well as international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

ALSO READ | 8th Pay Commission: When will new salaries come into effect, how many people will benefit? Details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)