IT stock ends session in green even as BSE, NSE close volatile session in red: Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services and business solutions provider Bartronics ended the session in the green, even as markets remained volatile during the day and closed around 0.30 per cent lower. The stock opened in green at Rs 11.61 against the previous close of Rs 11.41 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 12.40, representing a gain of 8.67 per cent from the previous close. The stock dropped to close the trading session at Rs 11.89. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 362.14 crore. The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 5.6 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally?

The action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on December 12, 2025, to evaluate and approve the proposal to rename the company to “Avio Smart Market Stack Limited.” Additionally, the company stated that the board will evaluate and sanction the proposal for its borrowing.

Earlier this month, the board approved the "Project AVIO Unified Rural Platform." This platform will integrate technology, financial services, agriculture-related services, rural businesses, and climate-based solutions in rural areas.

Inputs such as seeds and fertilisers, digital advisories, finance, carbon services, market linkages, and supply chain support will be provided to farmers in a phased manner.

Stock market today

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the third straight day on Wednesday. In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 275.01 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 84,391.27, a level not seen since November 11. During the day, it hit an intraday high of 85,020.34 and a low of 84,313.62.

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 81.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at a month's low of 25,758. In the intraday session, it hit a high of 25,947.65 and a low of 25,734.55.

