Infra stock under Rs 100 surges over 4% as board to consider listing on National Stock Exchange: Details Technically the stock is trading higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages. It has a 52-week high of Rs 91.89 and a 52-week low of Rs 35.

Mumbai:

Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on February 3, 2026, to formally consider and approve a proposal for listing the company’s equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Following this update, the stock opened gap up with a jump of 4.54 per cent at Rs 69.82 against the previous close of Rs 66.79 on the BSE. However, the stock fell amid profit booking and market volatility. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 65.52, with a dip of 1.90 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,335.85 crore.

52-week high and low

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages. It has a 52-week high of Rs 91.89 and a 52-week low of Rs 35.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 3 (ST ASM-3) framework.

Stock market today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Sunday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers on Wednesday after days of offloading stocks, according to exchange data. They bought stocks worth Rs 480.26 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 3,360.59 crore.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.08 per cent to USD 69.14 per barrel. On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 487.20 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 82,344.68. The Nifty surged 167.35 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 25,342.75.

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)