Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX gold rate surges | Check city-wise rate on February 20 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,957.1 per troy ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today on February 20: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 510 to Rs 86420 per 10 gram in futures trade ahead of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery opened higher by Rs 510 or 0.59 per cent at Rs 86,420 per 10 grams. It later touched an intraday high of Rs 86489 within.

At around 10 AM, it was trading at Rs 86,306 per 10 grams - 0.46 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 85,910.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, too witnessed a surge. The contract opened at 96,797 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 96,406. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 96,950 - a gain of 0.56 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,957.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:10 am was around $2,940.55 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 88,190 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 88,040 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata on February 10 was Rs 88,040 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 88,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg On February 5.