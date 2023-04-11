Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Gold prices weaken in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 430

Gold prices see successive drops in its prices after hitting a high of Rs 61,000, last week.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2023 9:32 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices weakens in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 430

Gold Price Today: On April 11 (Tuesday), gold prices dwindled across the country. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,430 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,400. Pure gold prices dropped by Rs 430 and standard gold prices weakened by Rs 390 in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,100 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,000. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 55,550 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 60,580. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 60,430 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 55,400.

In Bangalore, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,480 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,450. In Patna, ten grams of pure gold is trading at Rs 60,480 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,450.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,430 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,400. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,480 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,450. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,580 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,550.

Latest Business News

