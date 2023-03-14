Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
  5. Gold prices skyrocket in India on Tuesday

Gold prices today: On Tuesday (14th March), the cost of 24 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 57,220, whereas 22 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 52,450.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2023 17:08 IST
Gold
Gold prices today: The gold market in India has seen a significant surge in prices in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 14th March, the cost of 24 carat gold (10 grams) has risen to Rs 57,220, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 52,450.

This change has been reflected across major cities in India. In Chennai, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is currently at Rs 58,090, and 22 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 53,250. In Delhi, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is recorded at Rs 57,370, and 22 carat gold (10 grams) at Rs 52,600. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 57,220, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 52,450. In Mumbai, the cost of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 57,220, and 22 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 52,450. In Bhubaneswar, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is currently at Rs 57,220, and 22 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 52,450.

 

The rise in gold prices in the last 24 hours has been significant. The reasons behind this sudden surge in gold prices are yet to be determined. However, such fluctuations in the gold market are not uncommon, and gold prices are expected to remain volatile in the short term. Investors and consumers are advised to keep a close watch on the market trends and plan their investments accordingly.

