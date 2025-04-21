Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold continues uptrend, hits new high on MCX | Check city-wise rates on April 21 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,395.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,315.13 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold prices in the domestic futures market continued the uptrend on Monday, i.e. April 21, 2025, amid a weakening US Dollar and persistent uncertainty over the ongoing trade war. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 1,443 at Rs 96,696 per 10 grams and surged to touch the high of Rs 96,747 - a fresh all-time high. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,685 with a gain of 1,431 or 1.50 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 96,235.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, too went up in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,600 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 563 from the previous close of Rs 95,037. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 96,044 - a gain of Rs 1,007 or 1.06 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 95,389 and a high of Rs 95,650.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,395.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,315.13 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,500 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,350 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.